LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Houston Rockets once again, but this time around it's for the Emirates NBA Cup. The Clippers stayed in Houston after their last meeting which ended in a loss for the Clippers with a score of 103-111.
The Clippers will look to get back on track after a disappointing loss the last time around. The injury report remains the same for the Clippers, but the Rockets have some slight differences.
The Clippers have the same five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out with no certain date of return due to his right knee injury, Mo Bamba is out however he is on G League assignment which is an upgrade from his previous status, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, and P.J. still remains away from the team as he looks for a new team to join.
The Rockets have four players listed on their injury report: Steven Adams, N'Faly Dante, Cam Whitmore, and Nate Williams. Steven Adams is questionable as he is recovering from a right knee injury, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way G League contract, Cam Whitmore is out on G League assignment, and Nate Williams is out on his two-way G League contract. Fred VanVleet has been upgraded from the last game.
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
