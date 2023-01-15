LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed

Just like the game before, the LA Clippers are in desperate need of a win. This team has lost 7 of the last 8 games and is tail-spinning toward an epic failure. Fortunately for the Clippers, they face the Houston Rockets up next, but unfortunately, LA will be a bit shorthanded.

The Clippers have quite a few players listed on the injury report, starting with Paul George (right hamstring soreness) and Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) being out. Both of these players have had these injuries recurring throughout the season. The new players added to the report are Marcus Morris (left knee contusion) and John Wall (abdominal soreness) being doubtful. Additionally, Moussa Diabate is questionable with a non-covid illness.

The Houston Rockets have a fairly short injury report. Kevin Porter Jr is doubtful with a left foot contusion, Darius Days is out on a G League two-way, and Trevor Hudgins is out on a G League two-way. The only notable player listed on the Rockets' injury report is Kevin Porter Jr.

The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the western conference and the worst team record-wise in the league. Despite that, the LA Clippers have played like one of the worst teams in the NBA during the year 2023. This is a must-win game for the LA Clippers, and that says a lot about how their season is going.

