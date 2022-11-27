LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed

Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.

For Indiana, they should have most of their top talent, as their only expected absences are Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis. Andrew Nembhard and the team's G-League players are questionable.

The Clippers are currently on a two-game losing streak, having dropped each of their last two games without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With the star duo sidelined again for this one, it will be a tough game for the Clippers to win. The Pacers have some nice talent on their side, and could end up with the best 2-3 players on the floor in this game.

For the Clippers, they will have to get major contributions from players like Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Norman Powell. Each of these players have performed well lately, but they are being asked to fill roles fit for stars, when they entered the season expecting to be complimentary pieces around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

