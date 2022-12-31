LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers this afternoon in their final game of 2022. It has been an up and down start to the season for the Clippers, but if they can enter the new year with a win, they’ll feel pretty good about where they sit.

Having been fully-healthy for just four games all season, the Clippers have been closer to full health over their last several games than they’ve been in a long time. That is once again the case for this game, as the team is expected to be fully-healthy aside from the possible absences of Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum.

Both Jackson and Batum are being listed as questionable by the Clippers, as Jackson is dealing with Achilles soreness, and Batum is dealing with an ankle sprain. Both players were hobbled in LA’s loss to Boston, and could get a day off in this afternoon affair in Indiana.

For the Pacers, they will also be close to full health in this game, as their only absences are G-League players and Daniel Theis. They will look to defend home court against a Clippers team that defeated them in LA earlier this season.

The Clippers will travel back home after this game to face the Miami Heat on Monday before hitting the road again immediately after. They would love to end their road trip and 2022 with a victory.

