LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The Clippers will complete yet another back-to-back on Wednesday night, squaring off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center after narrowly defeating the Trail Blazers in Portland the night before.

For LA, Kawhi Leonard will sit once again with right foot soreness. The team announced on Tuesday just prior to the game that he will be reevaluated next week, meaning that he will miss at least the next two games against Memphis and Houston. Patrick Beverley (left hand fracture) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) will also remain out.

The Clippers and around 5,000 fans could be witnesses to an exciting Grizzlies return. Jaren Jackson Jr., who hasn’t played since tearing his meniscus in the NBA Bubble back on Aug. 3, 2020, has been upgraded to “questionable” to play, per the Grizzlies’ injury report.

The third-year forward/center averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds last season while shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.4% from three. Jackson offers a floor-spacing element that the Grizzlies severely lack, as they only attempt 33.6% of their shots from beyond the arc (the fourth-lowest rate in the league). If Jackson does play, it’ll be interesting to see how Head Coach Taylor Jenkins reintegrates him into Memphis’ system.

Memphis will need Jackson, as Jonas Valančiūnas will sit out due to concussion protocol, and Dillion Brooks is questionable to play with left thigh soreness.

As of writing this, the Clippers have yet to release an injury report. It will be interesting to see if LA rests some of their players, in addition to Leonard, as they will be on the second night of a back-to-back with only 12 games left in the regular season.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (41-19) at Portland Trail Blazers (29-27)

Date: Wednesday, April 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies +102, Clippers -120

Point Total: O/U 227

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

