Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The LA Clippers are looking to clinch the season series against the Minnesota Timberwolves
    Author:

    Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The LA Clippers are looking to clinch the season series against the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Less than one month into the season, and the LA Clippers already have a chance to win the season series over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having already beaten them twice, a win over Minnesota on Saturday would clinch the season series for the Clippers.

    Both wins for the Clippers came in Minnesota, and Saturday's matchup will be the first of two that these teams will play in Staples Center, with their final matchup coming on January 3rd. These two wins for the Clippers did not come as easy as the final score may indicate. The Clippers trailed in both of these wins, and by as many as 20 points in one of them.

    While Paul George is averaging 26.5 PPG in the Clippers' two wins over Minnesota, he has shot just 39% from the field and 26.7% from deep in those two games. Reggie Jackson has been the team's most efficient score in those two contests, averaging 24.5 PPG on 56/53/100 splits. He is on a stretch of games right now that includes five 20-point performances in his last six contests, so the Clippers will need more of the same from Reggie in this one.

    The Clippers have gotten solid offensive contributions in their wins over Minnesota; however, it has been their defense in these two contests that stands out the most. As a team, the Clippers have held the Timberwolves to just 99.5 PPG in these first two matchups. The primary point of emphasis defensively has been Karl Anthony-Towns, who has been held to just 19 PPG in these two games.

    While the Clippers have done a good job with KAT in these two wins, he is coming off of a monster performance in Friday's blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers must continue to disrupt his offensive rhythm, because he just showed the Lakers what he is capable of.

    While all of these trends are certainly worth watching for, the story of this game is Patrick Beverley's return to Los Angeles. After spending four seasons with the Clippers, this with be Pat Bev's first game in Staples Center as their opponent. It will undoubtedly be an emotional experience, as one of the greatest Clippers of all-time receives his tribute video and welcome back from the fans. Beverley made Clippers fans proud on Friday night, putting up 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 23 minutes against the Lakers; however, they hope he won't torment them on Saturday the way he did every other team while in a Clippers jersey. 

    The Clippers are looking for their seventh straight win, while the T-Wolves are looking to start a winning streak after snapping a losing skid against the Lakers.

    Read More

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (7-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7)

    Date: November 13th, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -6.5

    Moneyline: Clippers -270, T-Wolves +220

    Point Total: O/U 222

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    usa_today_17088967.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    54 seconds ago
    211111_10kGiveaway-3
    News

    LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

    9 hours ago
    063_1236333800
    News

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    13 hours ago
    george-vs-heat
    News

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16292254_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Calls Nicolas Batum 'So Valuable'

    Nov 12, 2021
    usa_today_17144242.0
    News

    LA Clippers Make it Six-Straight Wins, Defeat Miami Heat 112-109

    Nov 12, 2021
    hi-res-f5ebaca3828027ad4d66dff98cce954e_crop_north
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17017868_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    Nov 10, 2021