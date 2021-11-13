LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

Less than one month into the season, and the LA Clippers already have a chance to win the season series over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having already beaten them twice, a win over Minnesota on Saturday would clinch the season series for the Clippers.

Both wins for the Clippers came in Minnesota, and Saturday's matchup will be the first of two that these teams will play in Staples Center, with their final matchup coming on January 3rd. These two wins for the Clippers did not come as easy as the final score may indicate. The Clippers trailed in both of these wins, and by as many as 20 points in one of them.

While Paul George is averaging 26.5 PPG in the Clippers' two wins over Minnesota, he has shot just 39% from the field and 26.7% from deep in those two games. Reggie Jackson has been the team's most efficient score in those two contests, averaging 24.5 PPG on 56/53/100 splits. He is on a stretch of games right now that includes five 20-point performances in his last six contests, so the Clippers will need more of the same from Reggie in this one.

The Clippers have gotten solid offensive contributions in their wins over Minnesota; however, it has been their defense in these two contests that stands out the most. As a team, the Clippers have held the Timberwolves to just 99.5 PPG in these first two matchups. The primary point of emphasis defensively has been Karl Anthony-Towns, who has been held to just 19 PPG in these two games.

While the Clippers have done a good job with KAT in these two wins, he is coming off of a monster performance in Friday's blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers must continue to disrupt his offensive rhythm, because he just showed the Lakers what he is capable of.

While all of these trends are certainly worth watching for, the story of this game is Patrick Beverley's return to Los Angeles. After spending four seasons with the Clippers, this with be Pat Bev's first game in Staples Center as their opponent. It will undoubtedly be an emotional experience, as one of the greatest Clippers of all-time receives his tribute video and welcome back from the fans. Beverley made Clippers fans proud on Friday night, putting up 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 23 minutes against the Lakers; however, they hope he won't torment them on Saturday the way he did every other team while in a Clippers jersey.

The Clippers are looking for their seventh straight win, while the T-Wolves are looking to start a winning streak after snapping a losing skid against the Lakers.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (7-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7)

Date: November 13th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Clippers -270, T-Wolves +220

Point Total: O/U 222

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook