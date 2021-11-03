LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After getting back into the win column against the OKC Thunder on Monday, the LA Clippers will look to make it a win streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening.

The win against the Thunder was not pretty, but as Nicolas Batum said postgame, ugly wins are better than beautiful losses. While that is indeed the case, the Clippers will likely need to play better against Minnesota than they did against OKC if they want to get another win. These Timberwolves are much improved from previous years, and the addition of former Clipper Patrick Beverley is a big reason why.

Beverley is currently listed as questionable for this matchup with a sore left calf; however, it was reported by Blue Wire's Dane Moore that Beverley was a full participant in Minnesota's practice on Tuesday. This seems to indicate that he should be ready for this first matchup against his former team.

While Beverley may be ready to go, D'Angelo Russell will not be, as he has already been ruled out with an ankle injury. Even with Russell out, this Timberwolves team has no shortage of firepower. The duo of Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards averages almost 50 points per game between the two of them, so the Clippers must be ready to compete.

Unsurprisingly, the addition of Patrick Beverley has helped Minnesota defensively. The team was ranked 28th in the NBA last season in DRTG, and currently sits at 6th in the NBA in that category so far this season. This team has been defending very well, so the Clippers will need to bring a better offensive showing than they have the last few contests.

Something to look at in this matchup, is the center battle. Karl Anthony-Towns is one of the best shooting big men in NBA history, and gives nearly every opposing center trouble. Ivica Zubac has struggled mightily for the Clippers this season, and will have his hands full with Towns in this matchup. So far this season, opposing players are shooting 72.7% from the field within 6-feet of the basket when defended by Ivica Zubac. That mark is 2nd worst in the entire NBA amongst all centers who have defended at least 20 of these shots. Ironically, Montrezl Harrell's 73.7% clip allowed within 6-feet is the only one worse.

This is an incredibly small sample size relative to the multiple seasons that Ivica Zubac has been amongst the league's best in this category; however, it is something to look at for now as he goes up against one of the NBA's best big men. Without Serge Ibaka, the Clippers just do not have the ability to stretch the floor with their center while also maintaining a level of rim protection. That will be something to keep an eye on in this matchup. Will the Clippers allow Zubac to defend Towns on the perimeter, or will they opt to go small and sacrifice some size inside? These are the questions head coach Ty Lue must answer before this game.

While the T-Wolves provide some matchup trouble for the Clippers down low, they likely do not have anyone who can consistently slow down Paul George. Josh Okogie and Patrick Beverley have been a solid defensive duo off the bench; however, neither have the ideal size to bother the 6'9" George. While this is true, Beverley did do a good job against George when the two faced off in the 2018-19 season, so it would not be a surprise if he asked for that assignment for at least some portion of this game, assuming he plays.

This is the first of four matchups between these teams this season, and three of them will come within the next week and a half. In addition to Wednesday's matchup between the Clippers and T-Wolves, these two teams will play again on November 5th in Minnesota, and then once more on November 13th in Staples Center. Their final matchup of the season will be on January 3rd in Los Angeles.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (2-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3)

Date: November 3rd, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM PST

Venue: Toyota Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Timberwolves -1

Moneyline: Clippers +100, T-Wolves -118

Point Total: O/U 217.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook