LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

If it feels like the LA Clippers just played the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's because they did. Continuing their attempts to limit contact amidst the pandemic, the NBA has scheduled several of these mini-series throughout the course of the season. After just playing the T-Wolves on Wednesday night, the Clippers will run it back against them in Minnesota on Friday.

In Wednesday's win over Minnesota, the Clippers finally found their touch from distance. After a dreadful start to the season from deep, the Clippers shot 21/36 (58.3%) in Wednesday's win. The performance was highlighted by yet another dominant game from Paul George, who finally got some help from his teammates.

The Clippers did a great job containing Karl Anthony-Towns in this game, holding him to just 18 points on 6/16 shooting. Even with the solid play of Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves will not win many games if Towns shoots that poorly. He will certainly look to bounce back in this next matchup.

The T-Wolves were without D'Angelo Russell in this matchup, and will once again be without him on Friday. He has been ruled out with the same ankle injury that sidelined him in Wednesday's matchup. Patrick Beverley, who nearly put up a triple-double on Wednesday, will likely get the start at point guard once again for Minnesota.

For the Clippers, their injury report looks the exact same as it has all season. Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Jason Preston, and Marcus Morris are out with injuries, and Keon Johnson is inactive while he continues his G-League assignment. With all of these players out, it will once again be on guys like Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum to provide Paul George with the help they gave him on Wednesday.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (3-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-4)

Date: November 5th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM PST

Venue: Toyota Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3

Moneyline: Clippers -146, T-Wolves +124

Point Total: N/A

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook