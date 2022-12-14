LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the first time since the dramatic play-in game that saw Patrick Beverley jumping on a scorer's table. This time around, the consequences won't be so high, so both teams will be missing some key players.

For the Clippers, Norman Powell is out with a left groin strain, Jason Preston is out on a G League assignment, and John Wall is out due to left knee injury management on playing back-to-backs. This is Norman Powell's 8th straight missed game after suffering his groin strain during a 33-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. It's very unfortunate for both he and the Clippers because Norman was finally starting to get his shooting stroke back before the injury. John Wall will likely be back next game against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue to miss Karl-Anthony Towns with a right calf strain. In addition, Jordan McLaughlin will be out with a left calf strain, Taurean Prince is out with a right shoulder subluxation, and D'Angelo Russell is out with a left knee contusion.

There's a chance that these two teams become neck-and-neck in the standings again, so winning this game would be great from a potential seeding perspective. The Clippers should have the advantage with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing, but they've been a wildcard to predict this season.

