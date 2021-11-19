LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After faltering in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Thursday, the LA Clippers have a chance to get back on track against one of the worst teams in the NBA. The New Orleans Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, and currently possess a record of 2-14.

Despite having some decent talent on the roster, this Pelicans team has been absolutely awful through 16 games. Their defensive rating is last in the entire NBA, and their offensive rating is bottom-six. The Orlando Magic are the only other team in the NBA who is in the bottom-six in both offensive and defensive rating. These Pelicans have been nothing short of a nightmare.

As bad as New Orleans has been, they still have some talent on their roster. While obviously without their star Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have Brandon Ingram who is averaging 24.3 PPG. Ingram has only played in 9 of the team's first 16 games after dealing with an injury, but the team is just 2-7 in those games.

For the Clippers, while on a the second night of a back-to-back, this is an opportunity to gain some momentum ahead of a tough stretch of games. Following this game against the Pelicans, the Clippers will play two-straight games against the Dallas Mavericks, Picking up wins against teams like New Orleans is essential for a Clippers team that hopes to battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

While the Pelicans are only expected to be without Zion, the Clippers will once again have a lengthy injury report. The statuses of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Jason Preston remain unchanged; however, the Clippers could be getting Serge Ibaka back. After putting up 22 PTS and 14 rebounds on Thursday for the Agua Caliente Clippers, Ibaka is expected to rejoin the big club.

Nicolas Batum missed his first game of the season on Thursday with achilles soreness, and the team certainly felt his absence. After the game, head coach Ty Lue said there is a chance that Batum could play in this matchup in NOLA, but could not commit to a definitive answer.

The Clippers will play this final game on the road before heading back home for seven-straight in Staples Center.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (9-6) vs. NOLA Pelicans (2-14)

Date: November 19th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM PST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Clippers -158, Pelicans +132

Point Total: O/U 215

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

