Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The LA Clippers will look to re-enter the win column against the OKC Thunder on Monday
    Author:

    Katelyn Mulchay / Getty Images

    The LA Clippers have started off their season 1-4, but have a good opportunity to re-enter the win column in their next matchup. Only two teams in the Western Conference currently have a worse record than the Clippers do, and the OKC Thunder are one of them. The Clippers will take on the Thunder at home on Monday, looking to regain some momentum.

    While the Thunder are just 1-5, they possess a core of young talent that competes hard on a nightly basis. The team is not yet contstructed to win many games, with this being just year two of a rebuild; however, they recently proved against the Lakers that they can be dangerous if taken lightly.

    In this game against the Lakers, OKC trailed by 26 at one point, and ultimately came back to win 123-115. The win was propelled by 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to prove he is a future all-star in this league. Through six games, Shai is averaging 22 PPG, 5 RPG, and 4 APG. It is important to note that he began his career with the Clippers before being dealt for Paul George, and has been a thorn in their side ever since.

    In six games against the Clippers since being traded by them, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.6 PPG on 51.6% from the field. There was never any doubt that he would be a future star, but he has arrived at this level sooner than several others in his draft class who were selected before him.

    Led by Shai, the Thunder have several other young players who compete on a nightly basis. Rookie Josh Giddey has flashed a lot of potential, defensive anchor Luguentz Dort continues to impress, and 21-year-old Darius Bazley has shown some inconsistent, but positive upside as well. If the Clippers come into Monday expecting a win, this young team will give them trouble.

    Another interesting subplot as it pertains to this matchup, is that the Thunder are in possession of the Clippers' 2022 first-round pick. When OKC acquired this pick in the Paul George trade, it projected to fall in the high-twenties; however, with the Clippers' current trajectory without Kawhi Leonard, OKC is hopeful it can fall in the lottery. While the Thunder organization may be content with losses on any other night, hanging a loss on the Clippers puts that pick closer to where they want it to be.

    For the Clippers, they just need to find their offense again. The same team that led the league in three-point shooting just a year ago is currently shooting 31.7% from deep overall, including just 30.5% on wide-open threes. Re-inserting Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka into the rotation should help with this; however, they are not quite ready yet.

    As for other injuries, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Jason Preston remain out, with Keon Johnson also being listed as unavailable due to a G-League assignment. For the Thunder, they are not expected to have any of their rotation players inactive for this matchup.

    Read More

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (1-4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5)

    Date: November 1st, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -11

    Moneyline: Clippers -650, Thunder +480

    Point Total: O/U 212

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17055181_168384702_lowres
    News

    LA Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense

    13 hours ago
    Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    16 hours ago
    r845986_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17055020_168384702_lowres
    News

    The Clippers Believe in Themselves, but is that Enough?

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15522020-e1613874841427
    News

    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    Oct 30, 2021
    Y3G76I7WGVCJHNNUSY72OEXW3U
    News

    Damian Lillard Reacts to Breaking Shooting Slump Against Clippers

    Oct 30, 2021
    GettyImages-1350133527
    News

    Paul George Reacts to Increased Responsibility Without Kawhi Leonard

    Oct 30, 2021