LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers have started off their season 1-4, but have a good opportunity to re-enter the win column in their next matchup. Only two teams in the Western Conference currently have a worse record than the Clippers do, and the OKC Thunder are one of them. The Clippers will take on the Thunder at home on Monday, looking to regain some momentum.

While the Thunder are just 1-5, they possess a core of young talent that competes hard on a nightly basis. The team is not yet contstructed to win many games, with this being just year two of a rebuild; however, they recently proved against the Lakers that they can be dangerous if taken lightly.

In this game against the Lakers, OKC trailed by 26 at one point, and ultimately came back to win 123-115. The win was propelled by 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to prove he is a future all-star in this league. Through six games, Shai is averaging 22 PPG, 5 RPG, and 4 APG. It is important to note that he began his career with the Clippers before being dealt for Paul George, and has been a thorn in their side ever since.

In six games against the Clippers since being traded by them, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.6 PPG on 51.6% from the field. There was never any doubt that he would be a future star, but he has arrived at this level sooner than several others in his draft class who were selected before him.

Led by Shai, the Thunder have several other young players who compete on a nightly basis. Rookie Josh Giddey has flashed a lot of potential, defensive anchor Luguentz Dort continues to impress, and 21-year-old Darius Bazley has shown some inconsistent, but positive upside as well. If the Clippers come into Monday expecting a win, this young team will give them trouble.

Another interesting subplot as it pertains to this matchup, is that the Thunder are in possession of the Clippers' 2022 first-round pick. When OKC acquired this pick in the Paul George trade, it projected to fall in the high-twenties; however, with the Clippers' current trajectory without Kawhi Leonard, OKC is hopeful it can fall in the lottery. While the Thunder organization may be content with losses on any other night, hanging a loss on the Clippers puts that pick closer to where they want it to be.

For the Clippers, they just need to find their offense again. The same team that led the league in three-point shooting just a year ago is currently shooting 31.7% from deep overall, including just 30.5% on wide-open threes. Re-inserting Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka into the rotation should help with this; however, they are not quite ready yet.

As for other injuries, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Jason Preston remain out, with Keon Johnson also being listed as unavailable due to a G-League assignment. For the Thunder, they are not expected to have any of their rotation players inactive for this matchup.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5)

Date: November 1st, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -11

Moneyline: Clippers -650, Thunder +480

Point Total: O/U 212

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook