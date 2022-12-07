LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

Both the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic will be extremely shorthanded as they face off on Wednesday night. Fortunately for the Clippers though, they'll still have both of their superstars available.

The Clippers will be missing: Luke Kennard with right calf injury management, Marcus Morris with a non-covid illness, Norman Powell with a left groin strain, John Wall with left knee injury management, Jason Preston on G League assignment, and Moussa Diabate on G League two-way. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are currently listed as available.

The Orlando Magic will be missing: Wendell Carter Jr with a right plantar fascia strain, Gary Harris with a right hamstring strain, Jonathan Isaac with left knee injury recovery, Chuma Okeke with left knee soreness, and Jalen Suggs with right ankle soreness. The Magic will still have rookie phenom Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol available to play.

It's also worth noting that the Clippers face the Miami Heat on Thursday night, so their injury report will be completely different during that game.

While both the Clippers and Magic will be shorthanded in their battle, both teams have their best players available to play. It's not going to exactly be must-see TV, but anytime Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are available together has become a rare watch. This isn't a game the Clippers can afford to lose, as they have to take advantage of every lower leveled opponent.

