LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will aim to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 deficit on Saturday, once again welcoming the Phoenix Suns to Staples Center for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Following their first win of the series in Game 3, the Clippers should look to once again maximize the successful defensive formula they’ve developed against the Suns’ All-Star backcourt. Devin Booker and freshly-cleared Chris Paul were a combined 10-40 from the field in Game 3, struggling mightily against LA’s drop coverage. Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann were hounds at the point of attack, and Ivica Zubac was an excellent rim deterrent. The Phoenix duo was also a combined 3-14 from three, a number that is unsustainably bad given their historic proficiency from beyond the arc. LA is going to allow them looks at these threes if they continue to drop back, so the pair will have opportunities to redeem themselves.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard will once again sit with his knee injury. There has been no update as to the type or severity of the injury, and the team’s injury report continues to label it as a “right knee sprain.” He was at Game 3, watching from a box seat with his children, and Head Coach Tyronn Lue said during his media availability that Leonard has “been there for the team every single day. Every practice, in the locker room, before the games, after the games. It’s been huge for us.”

Marcus Morris Sr. has been battling his own knee injury all series, and the Clippers were forced to bring him off the bench in Game 3 because they were unsure if he would be good to go until just prior to tipoff. He played 24 minutes in Game 3 as a backup center, hitting both of his three-point attempts. Lue says his status will continue to be day-to-day, with a decision likely being made just before Game 4 starts.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1)

Date: Saturday, June 26

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Suns -1

Moneyline: Clippers -104, Suns -112

Point Total: O/U 218

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 3 Win over the Phoenix Suns

Paul George Draws Inspiration from Parents for Game 3 Win over Suns

Paul George Leads All Players in Playoff Minutes