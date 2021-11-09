LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers are currently on a four-game winning streak, and will look to make it five straight on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite their up and down start to the season, the Trail Blazers are coming off of a blowout win against the Lakers. As the Clippers saw the last time they played Portland, this is a team that can run up the score in a hurry.

In that last matchup between the Clippers and the Blazers, Damian Lillard finally broke out of his slump. Coming into that matchup against the Clippers, Lillard was averaging just 17.8 PPG on 17.1% from deep. He ultimately poured in 25 points on 9/17 from the field and 5/7 from deep in that matchup, leading the Blazers to a 111-92 victory.

Dame's struggles returned after that game against the Clippers, averaging just 16 PPG on 26.3% from the field over his next four contests. That stretch of bad play ended on Saturday night when Lillard put up 25 points on 47% shooting in a win over the Lakers. The Clippers have to hope they are able to contain Lillard better than they did in their previous matchup.

While the Clippers will have their hands full with Lillard, the Blazers will certainly be worried about Paul George. Since joining the Clippers, George is averaging 27.7 PPG on 56/52/80 splits in seven games against the Trail Blazers. All but the most recent matchup with Portland have resulted in wins, as well. George will look to continue this dominance in this matchup.

With Serge Ibaka now back, the Clippers will only be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Jason Preston, who all remain out with injuries. The Trail Blazers do not currently have any players who are expected to be inactive for this matchup with the Clippers.

While it is only November, this is already the third of four matchups between these two teams. The season series is currently tied at one a piece, so both teams will be looking to regain the advantage in this head to head battle.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (5-4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-5)

Date: November 9th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Moneyline: Clippers -142, Trail Blazers +120

Point Total: O/U 220

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

