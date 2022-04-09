LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings play the final game of their season series tonight.

While the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, they won't be as shorthanded as the Sacramento Kings - a very rare instance for LA.

The Clippers will be missing the following players: Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Jason Preston (right foot), Jay Scrubb (right foot). It's not too bad for the Clippers, considering all of the players they've missed throughout the season.

The Sacramento Kings will be far more shorthanded, missing almost an entire starting lineup. The Kings will be missing: Terence Davis (right wrist), De'Aaron Fox (right hand), Richuan Holmes (personal reasons), Alex Len (back), and Domantas Sabonis (left knee).

LA has already clinched its way into the 8th seed, so right now they're just playing for the sake of Paul George, Norman Powell, and the rest of the team to get reps in. The Kings have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so it's largely a meaningless game besides pride for them. The biggest thing for the Clippers is to get some reps and also staying healthy before the important play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings will face on April 9 at 6:30 pm PST. If the Clippers win tonight, they'll officially have a winning record again with a 41-40 record.

