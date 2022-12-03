LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

It seems like there's a good chance the LA Clippers will finally get some big help again in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they're going against a healthy Sacramento Kings team that's looking to prove itself in the Pacific Division.

The Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain), and Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) to questionable against the Kings. Unfortunately, both Norman Powell (left groin strain) and Luke Kennard (right calf strain) are out. This will be only the fifth time both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will play in a game together since June 2021 - an actually wild stat to say out loud.

The Sacramento Kings are actually fully healthy when heading into their rematch against the Clippers. Keon Ellis is out on a G League two-way, Chima Moneke is out on a G League assignment, and Neemias Queta is out on a G League two-way.

The big thing for the Clippers is to be able to score against the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers are known for having massive scoring droughts regularly this season, and the Kings have been scoring at an incredibly high volume. Any type of potential scoring drought could spell out a huge disaster for the Clippers.

Saturday's game should be a good test for both the Clippers and the Kings. It'll throw both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George against a quality opponent in the Kings, and it'll give Sacramento a chance to prove itself against their Pacific Division rival.

