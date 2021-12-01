LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers have hit a bit of a skid. After winning seven-straight games, the team has dropped six of their last nine contests. Injuries have been prevalent throughout this stretch of games, but many of the losses have been games that the Clippers expect to win, even with the absences they were dealing with.

This game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday is the last one at home before the Clippers head on the road for three-straight, counting one away game at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. After falling to the Lakers on Monday, the Kings will be on the last half of a back to back in this matchup. They currently sit at just 8-14, but possess a level of talent that can make them a tough matchup on any given night.

De'Aaron Fox is currently averaging 20 PPG on the season, and came up big down the stretch of Sacramento's win over the Lakers last week. His running mate has been Harrison Barnes, but Barnes is currently dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him the last three games. Barnes is averaging 19 PPG on the season, but is not expected to be ready for this game against the Clippers.

This will be the first time the Clippers have seen the Kings this season, but the matchup was an advantageous one for LA last season. The Clippers went 2-1 vs. the Kings last season, but they were led heavily be Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi averaged 26.3 PPG on 55/40/85 splits against Sacramento last season. With Sacramento's lack of perimeter defense, Paul George feasted as well, averaging 22.5 PPG on 57/46/88 splits in his two games against the Kings.

These defensive struggles have continued this season for the Kings, who currently have the league's 3rd-worst defensive rating. This is an important development for the Clippers, who currently have the league's 5th-worst offense. They are in desperate need of a solid offensive showing, even if it comes against one of the league's worst defenses.

The injury report for the Clippers looks the same way it has for a while now, with Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, and Jason Preston being the only absences. Every game is important in a Western Conference that has just one game of separation between the 4th and 10th seeds, so the Clippers must take care of business against the Kings on Tuesday night.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (11-10) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-14)

Date: December 1st, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Moneyline: Clippers -320, Kings +250

Point Total: O/U 215.5

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook