Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The LA Clippers look to get back in the win column on Tuesday against the Spurs
    Author:

    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    The LA Clippers look to get back in the win column on Tuesday against the Spurs

    After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, the LA Clippers will look to return to their winning ways on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

    After one of the most consistent stretches of dominance during the last two decades, the Spurs have been stuck in mediocrity for the last few seasons. This season is no different, with the team off to 4-9 start. After spending a couple seasons competing for a low-level playoff spot, it looks as if the Spurs may be finally bottoming out.

    Despite their trajectory, this Spurs team still possesses some talent. Dejounte Murray is off to a solid all-around start, averaging 18/8/8, and his teammate Keldon Johnson has also been playing well alongside him. San Antonio gave the Lakers a bit of a scare on Sunday, but ultimately fell by a final score of 114-106.

    This is certainly a game the Clippers expect to win. Paul George will be the most talented player on either side, and his supporting cast outshines San Antonio's on paper. With a tough stretch of games following this matchup with the Spurs, the Clippers cannot afford a let down in this one.

    The last two seasons, Gregg Popovich has sent an aggressive trap at Kawhi Leonard each time he catches the ball. With Kawhi sidelined, this defensive attention could shift to Paul George. If this happens, it will be on the Clippers' supporting cast to step up and make shots.

    The injury report for the Clippers remains similar to what has become common, with Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, Jason Preston, and Keon Johnson remaining out. Terance Mann is currently questionable with an ankle sprain.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (8-5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-9)

    Date: November 16th, 2021

    Read More

    Time: 7:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -6.5

    Moneyline: Clippers -290, Spurs +235

    Point Total: O/U 219.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

    After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    1231935524.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17168561_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Update: Terance Mann QUESTIONABLE Against Spurs

    12 hours ago
    695362782.0
    News

    Steve Kerr: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Have Been the 'Two Best Players in the League'

    13 hours ago
    NBA+2K20+Welcome+to+the+Next+Hb8kL0K7hecx
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Towns Calls Paul George a 'Brother'

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17168554_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals How Lonzo Ball Makes Life Easier for Chicago Bulls

    Nov 15, 2021
    AP21319194464824
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Reveals Special Meaning Behind His Performance in Los Angeles Against the Clippers

    Nov 15, 2021
    GettyImages-1236572661-scaled
    News

    Streak Snapped: Chicago Bulls Defeat LA Clippers 100-90

    Nov 15, 2021
    b7328dc1-c2e7-4827-9c69-cf78b0a96c21
    News

    Patrick Beverley: 'We Turned This Lakers City Into a Clippers City'

    Nov 14, 2021