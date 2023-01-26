LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The LA Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak. It has been an up and down year for the Clippers, but they finally seem to be trending in the right direction. Hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, the Clippers will look to make it four-straight wins before hitting the road again for a tough stretch of games.

The good news for the Clippers, is that their injury report looks better than it has for a while. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing vs. the Spurs, and Luke Kennard has been upgraded to questionable after a nine-game absence. Veteran forward Marcus Morris is also listed as questionable for this game after he left Tuesday night's game with a rib contusion. John Wall and the team's G-League players are the only players ruled out so far.

For the Spurs, they will be without Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford, Charles Bassey, and Dominick Barlow. Jeremy Sochan will likely join this group, as he is listed as doubtful. Stanley Johnson and Josh Richardson are both listed as questionable.

While the Clippers feel good about their last few games, they must avoid a let down against the Spurs. Allowing this to become a trap game would be a major blow to the momentum LA has built up over their last three games. Entering this upcoming road trip with a four-game winning streak would go a long way towards establishing the necessary confidence for this difficult stretch.

The Clippers and Spurs will begin at 7:30 PM PST in Los Angeles.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade