LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

The Clippers and Spurs will face off in Los Angeles on Saturday night
  Author:
  Publish date:

The San Antonio Spurs started the season much better than many people expected they would. Having come down to earth quite a bit, the team is no longer playing good basketball. The Spurs have lost their last three games, including eight of their last 10.

For the Clippers, they have also not played great basketball to start the season, but they have been the beneficiary of the NBA's second-easiest schedule, and the easiest schedule in the entire Western Conference. This game against the 6-10 Spurs certainly won't make that strength of schedule rating any more difficult.

That said, the Clippers are still trying to find themselves, especially with the return of Kawhi Leonard. Set to play in just his fourth game of the season, Leonard is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game. Sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard is the only rotation player set to miss this game for the Clippers, so they will be close to fully healthy in this one.

For the Spurs, they will be without Zach Collins, Romeo Langford, and Blake Wesley. These three players are already listed as out, but several more have unconfirmed statuses. Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, and Doug McDermott are all probable, while Jakob Poeltl and Devin Vassell are both questionable.

Already at a talent disadvantage, the Spurs could end up very shorthanded as well for this game against the Clippers.

