LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers need to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. This team needs to win in general, there's no excuses anymore. Fortunately for the Clippers, they'll have their superstars back as they face the 14th-seeded Spurs.

The Clippers will have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back against the Spurs. They will still be missing Luke Kennard with right calf soreness and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, they will be missing Brandon Boston on a G League assignment, Moses Brown on a G League two-way, and Jason Preston on a G League assignment.

The San Antonio Spurs will only be missing one rotation player, Devin Vassell who is missing time with a left knee procedure. The team will also be missing their G League players: Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, and Blake Wesley.

Time is running out for the LA Clippers. They've lost 9 out of the last 11 games, are tied for the 7th-10th seed, and have a losing record. The team is halfway through the season and they're half a game out from being out of the play-in entirely. The Spurs will be the easiest team the Clippers face and they need to take care of business. No team needs to win more than the LA Clippers, especially now that they have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back. There's simply no excuses for this team anymore, they just have to win.

