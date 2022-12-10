LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

There's no other way to put it, the LA Clippers desperately need to win a basketball game right now. The team had an incredibly embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic, and then followed it up with another disappointing loss to the Miami. They have a struggling Wizards team up next, and LA has the numbers advantage as well.

The Clippers will be missing Norman Powell with a left groin strain, Moussa Diabate with a G League two-way, and Reggie Jackson with rest. Terance Mann is listed as questionable due to a concussion protocol. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be playing this game, and both of them need some reps badly.

The Washington Wizards will be missing far more players than the Clippers. The following players will be missing for the Wizards: Will Barton (left foot soreness), Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain), Johnny Davis (G League two-way), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness), and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain). Additionally, Monte Morris is questionable with left groin soreness.

Much like the Orlando Magic game, there's no excuse for the LA Clippers to lose this game. The Wizards are on a five-game losing streak, the Clippers are starting to slip from the upper echelon of the western conference standings, and the Clippers really need to start stringing together some wins. Hopefully, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can lift the team up to do that.

