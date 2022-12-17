LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

The last time the Washington Wizards and LA Clippers faced off, the Clippers were the much healthier team. It took Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the full strength of the Clippers to play the Wizards in an incredibly close game. This time around, it seems like the roles may be switched.

The LA Clippers will be missing Ivica Zubac due to a left knee contusion, and Norman Powell due to a left groin strain; Powell was missing the last time these two teams faced off as well. Additionally, Paul George is listed as questionable with left knee soreness, and Reggie Jackson is listed as questionable with Achilles inflammation. While the Clippers do have Kawhi Leonard, he's still not quite himself and it'll be tough for him to face the Wizards alone.

The Washington Wizards will be missing Rui Hachimura with right ankle soreness, Delon Wright with a right hamstring strain, and Isaiah Todd on a G League assignment. Bradley Beal is listed as questionable with a right hamstring strain. If the Wizards ultimately end up getting Beal back, that may be trouble for the Clippers. Last week when these two teams faced off, just Kyle Kuzma and Porzingis alone were tough for the Clippers to handle.

Both the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards need a win today. It'll be interesting to see who is most affected by the early morning 1 pm PST start.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton