Skip to main content
LA Clippers Waive Jay Scrubb

LA Clippers Waive Jay Scrubb

Scrubb appeared in 18 games last season

The LA Clippers have officially waived guard Jay Scrubb, in a statement released by the team today.

Scrubb was a second-round pick with the Clippers who had an unfortunate injury history with the team. Last season, Scrubb suffered a foot injury and was only able to play in 18 games. Despite that, he had moments with the team during the season, like his 8-point performance in the historic 36-point comeback against the Washington Wizards.

In the 2020-21 season, Scrubb averaged: 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, in four games.

During the 2021-22 season, Scrubb averaged: 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, in 18 games. The Clippers had a season filled with injury, so Scrubb received more opportunity before receiving surgery on his foot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If given the opportunity, there is a chance that Scrubb could be a decent downhill guard for a team looking to play younger and faster. His numbers don't quite represent it, but he had moments of controlling the pace for the LA Clippers.

As it stands, the LA Clippers now have two roster spots open - one regular spot and one two-way spot. Scrubb was previously holding a two-way spot, and it looks like he's hoping to achieve a regular roster spot with another team. LA is still looking to find themselves a backup center with the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein, and that's likely going to be what fills their final roster spot.

NBA Star Reveals Kanye West's Influence on Basketball

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

74CLQHXACFEU3BE3XUIS7MFETM
News

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Norman Powell Shares Workout in Clippers Gear

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:42 PM EDT
john-wall
News

Reggie Jackson Addresses John Wall's Contract Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
hi-res-f7724720faefec370c69cde4829c83b5_crop_north
News

Steve Ballmer Shuts Down Clippers-Lakers 'Little Brother' Narrative

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17998502_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Reveals Thoughts about John Wall Joining Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 25, 2022 5:19 PM EDT
1349094339.0
News

Nicolas Batum Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment With Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 24, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
USATSI_18150128_168390270_lowres
News

Jerry West Fires Back at JJ Redick Over Bob Cousy Comments

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 24, 2022 1:08 PM EDT
clips
News

Steve Ballmer Jokes About Chris Paul's Secret Tunnel Attack

By Joey LinnJul 23, 2022 7:47 PM EDT