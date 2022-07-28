LA Clippers Waive Jay Scrubb

The LA Clippers have officially waived guard Jay Scrubb, in a statement released by the team today.

Scrubb was a second-round pick with the Clippers who had an unfortunate injury history with the team. Last season, Scrubb suffered a foot injury and was only able to play in 18 games. Despite that, he had moments with the team during the season, like his 8-point performance in the historic 36-point comeback against the Washington Wizards.

In the 2020-21 season, Scrubb averaged: 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, in four games.



During the 2021-22 season, Scrubb averaged: 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, in 18 games. The Clippers had a season filled with injury, so Scrubb received more opportunity before receiving surgery on his foot.

If given the opportunity, there is a chance that Scrubb could be a decent downhill guard for a team looking to play younger and faster. His numbers don't quite represent it, but he had moments of controlling the pace for the LA Clippers.

As it stands, the LA Clippers now have two roster spots open - one regular spot and one two-way spot. Scrubb was previously holding a two-way spot, and it looks like he's hoping to achieve a regular roster spot with another team. LA is still looking to find themselves a backup center with the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein, and that's likely going to be what fills their final roster spot.

