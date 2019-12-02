Clippers
Clippers Postgame: LA routs Washington, 150-125

SabreenaMerchant

The LA Clippers rebounded from their first loss in eight games to demolish the Washington Wizards, 150-125, at Staples Center. Paul George led the way for the Clippers with 31 points in 29 minutes, also bouncing back individually from his 5-point output agains the Spurs Friday. 

While the starting lineup got the offensive fireworks started, it was once again the Clippers second unit that created the separation. Montrezl Harrell became the first player in franchise history to post at least 20 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, and was unstoppable on the offensive end against the worst defensive team in the league. 

The rout meant that the Clippers earned extended minutes for their young players in the final portion of the game, including Terance Mann, Jerome Robinson, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Derrick Walton Jr. Mann and Robinson continue to battle for regular rotation minutes while the latter two joined the big league team after spending the recent road trip with the Agua Caliente Clippers. 

It wasn't a dramatic victory, as recent Clippers wins have been, but Joe Morgan and I still had plenty to discuss in the postgame video recap as the Clippers won their 15th game in the season. 

