LA Clippers Make it Six-Straight Wins, Defeat Miami Heat 112-109

The LA Clippers just continue finding ways to win. With their win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, the team has now won six-straight games and improved their record to 7-4.

Even amidst this recent stretch of wins, the Clippers have struggled mightily in the first quarter. That was no different in this one, with the team falling behind 40-25 after one quarter of play. The game flipped on its head in the second quarter, with the Clippers beating Miami 31-18 in that frame. While the score itself is indicative of the Clippers playing better basketball on both ends, it really stemmed from the play they got from Eric Bledsoe.

In what is undoubtedly his best game as a Clipper, Bledsoe poured in 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. He shot 9/16 from the field, and knocked down 2/6 three-point shots. As mentioned in the game preview, Miami was likely going to sag off of Bledsoe in favor of trapping Paul George. While Miami's trap wasn't as aggressive or consistent as it has been in years past, Bledsoe made them pay for diverting their focus off of him.

When asked postgame about his performance, Bledsoe said, "You can't get too high or too low. I'm just trying to get a feel and pick my spots." While Bledsoe admitted he is still getting acclimated with this Clippers group, he also emphasized that he will do whatever the team needs of him, whether that be playing on or off the ball.

During the second quarter run, the Clippers also got great contributions from Luke Kennard. Luke finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, and really helped spark the team's early comeback. Along with Kennard, Reggie Jackson also had yet another great game. With 22 points, Reggie has now dropped at least 20 points in five of his last six games.

It has certainly become common at this point, but Paul George had yet another great game. He gave the Clippers 27 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, but it was his defense that stood out the most. Along with his three steals, George took a big charge down the stretch and also met Bam Adebayo at the rim to force a big miss.

While George stopped Bam from scoring on that possession, Adebayo had a huge game against the Clippers in this one. He poured on 30 points and 11 rebounds on 12/18 from the field, and looked dominant to start the game. As the game progressed, the Clippers did a better job limiting what he was able to do offensively.

As great as the Clippers were, the owe a big part of this win to Duncan Robinson. The player who is out there for his sharpshooting ability went just 2/11 from deep, and missed a wide-open shot to take the lead in the final minute of the game. Despite Robinson's poor shooting night, the Heat were still within a possession of sending this game to overtime, and it was because of Kyle Lowry's brilliance.

Lowry had 22 of his 25 points in the 4th quarter, going 8/10 from the field in that frame alone. He was almost able to singlehandedly will the win for Miami with Jimmy Butler sidelined, but the Clippers were ultimately able to prevail.

The Clippers will look to make it seven-straight wins on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.