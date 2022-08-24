Skip to main content
Lakers and Clippers Receiving Arena Renovations

Crypto.com will be receiving some major soon
While the LA Clippers will be heading to the brand new Intuit Dome in 2024, the newly named Crypto.com Arena will be receiving some upgrades in between now and then. While none of them will rival what the Intuit Dome includes, they should improve the overall fan experience for those in attendance.

The renovations include a reimagined City View Terrace, a multi-level Tunnel Club, an expanded and reimagined Chairman’s Club, Main Concourse suites, two new LED screens and ribbon boards, and more. The details were revealed and broken down in an announcement from the arena.

While renovations will not be complete until 2024, many will become accessible as early as the 2022-23 season, per the arena's announcement. The renovations include several new opportunities for fans to socialize with one another, and will be applicable for basketball, hockey, and other events hosted at Crypto.com Arena.

For the Clippers and Lakers, there does not seem to include much of a noticeable difference for players, as many of the renovations are focused on fan experience. It will be interesting to see if any of this impacts the game atmosphere, with fans potentially being drawn from their seats to interact in these renewed clubs and terrace sections.

Crypto.com Arena has been in need of upgrades for a long time, and while some are on the way, the Clippers will be heading to an even better home in 2024.

