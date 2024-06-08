All Clippers

Lakers Champion Named Dream Trade Target for Clippers

This Los Angeles Lakers champion could be available in a trade

May 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the huddle with Anthony Davis (3), guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1), Dennis Schroder (17) and Alex Caruso (4) against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
If the Chicago Bulls decide to blow up their roster this summer, they have several players who could interest contenders. In a recent article, Bleacher Report listed one dream trade target for every NBA team, and named Bulls guard Alex Caruso as great fit for the LA Clippers.

"Caruso was just named to an All-Defensive team for a second-straight season. He'd be the ideal player to place between Harden and Paul in the starting lineup, giving the Clippers an elite on-ball defender who hit 40.8 percent of his threes last year," Bleacher Report wrote. "The Chicago Bulls should be interested in win-now players and young talent in return depending on which direction they go this summer. The Clippers can offer their first-round pick in 2030 or 2031 as well."

This is an opinion piece from Bleacher Report's NBA staff as opposed to sourced reporting on any interest from the Clippers in Caruso. That said, a defensive-minded guard who made 136 threes last season at a 40.8% clip will be a highly sought after player on the trade market.

Caruso won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and has only gotten better since then. While the Clippers could use more help up front than they could in their backcourt, Caruso is the type of player than can fit on any roster.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

