Lakers, Clippers, and Spurs Interested in Signing Former Raptors Player
Former Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko is reportedly looking to finalize a return to the NBA for this upcoming season. According to a report from Shams Charania, numerous teams are interested in him as well.
According to Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs all have yes on 7-foot big man Christian Koloko. As of this moment, the Lakers are considered to be the frontrunners to sign the center.
Koloko was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the 2022 NBA Draft with the 33rd overall pick. During the 2022-23 NBA season, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field. He played in 58 games for the Raptors and started in 19 of them.
Unfortunately, Koloko did not play during the 2023-24 NBA season due to a blood clot. He was also waived by the Raptors on January 17, 2024. Koloko was then put in the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel due to having career-threatening blood clot issues. Meaning, no team can claim any waivers to sign Koloko until he becomes medically cleared to play again.
Based on Charania's report, it sounds like Koloko hasn't been completely medically cleared, but is on the verge of doing so. Hopefully, the young 22-year-old center will get a second chance at the league and a chance to prove himself again.
