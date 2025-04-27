Lakers Legend Reacts to Wild Clippers-Nuggets Game 4 Finish
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have fought in the most exciting first-round NBA playoff series so far, especially after Saturday's nail-biter.
In Game 4 on Saturday, the Nuggets picked up an insane win in LA, backed up three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 8 assists, but highlighted by a buzzer-beating game-winner from Aaron Gordon.
With the game tied and just seconds remaining, Jokic threw up a prayer from beyond the arc, but airballed. Unfortunately for LA, Gordon caught the airball and slammed it home, barely beating the buzzer and giving the Nuggets a much-needed win.
This was the third game of the series that went down to the wire, with LA's 34-point Game 3 win being an outlier. Saturday's Game 4 finish will certainly be remembered in different ways by each franchise, but regardless, it was an electric game.
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took to social media to react to the crazy Clippers-Nuggets Game 4.
Via Earvin Magic Johnson: "Wow! The Denver Nuggets/Los Angeles Clippers game was a true nail biter! Denver’s Aaron Gordon scored a put back at the buzzer to seal the victory for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic had a dominating performance with 36 points and 19 rebounds. The Series is now tied 2-2!"
The Clippers and Nuggets will now head back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday with the series tied 2-2. Game 5 is certainly the most important game of the series so far, making for another electric matchup.