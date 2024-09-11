Lakers Legend's Surprising Reaction to Clippers' New Intuit Dome Arena
It took over 20 years of waiting, but the LA Clippers have finally stopped sharing a building with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, when the Clippers look up, the team will no longer have to look up at the banners of their Pacific Division rival team. It's a moment that Lakers legend James Worthy is actually happy about.
During an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly from Clutchpoints, James Worthy was asked about the Clippers finally leaving the Lakers' building, and his response may surprise Clippers fans.
“I'm happy to see that their owner, [Steve] Ballmer, has taken a lot of interest in the city of Inglewood, creating jobs and housing,” Worthy told ClutchPoints. “He's got a great arena over there. I mean, it's a great arena... the Clippers finally have a home that they can call their own. They don't have to look up and see Lakers championship banners, even though they covered them up, so it's nice that they have that.
One would expect James Worthy to bash the Clippers with how much bad blood there's been between the two teams, but he did quite the opposite. In fact, Worthy said he has friends that work for the Clippers, and said that they're a "really good" organization.
“I remember when they were in San Diego and they came up from Los Angeles, so it's nice to see,” Worthy said. “They're really good organization, I know a lot of people that work there, not the players and all that, but the sales and tickets and so yeah I think they're doing a great job.”
The Clippers finally getting their own arena isn't just a good moment for the Clippers, but a great moment for LA. It's something that should excite everyone in the area, even the most devout Lakers fans.