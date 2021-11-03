Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Lakers Were Not On Top of Damian Lillard's Preferred Teams
    Lakers Were Not On Top of Damian Lillard's Preferred Teams

    Damian Lillard met with LeBron James in the off-season, but the Lakers weren't at the top of his list.
    Damian Lillard met with LeBron James in the off-season, but the Lakers weren't at the top of his list.

    Damian Lillard's future was one of the most interesting parts of the off-season, and it seems like pieces of that are finally coming to light.

    In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Damian Lillard revealed huge details about his entire volatile off-season. One portion of those details included revealing a meeting with LeBron James about joining the Lakers.

    “’Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this. He didn’t tell me to come to L.A., and he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know other than what it could look like. I told him, ‘I know if I were to play with y’all, I know it would work out because of my skill set,’ and who I am and who they are.”

    The article states that Lillard didn't particularly want to join a super-team, and joining the Lakers was not at the top of his list. He took the meeting more so out of respect for LeBron James, than actually wanting to join the team. If making a superteam was why Lillard didn't want to join the Lakers, it would be safe to assume he wouldn't want to do that with the Clippers either, joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

    “So for me, I was in that position where I was wondering if we’re actually trying to win a championship," Lillard said to Yahoo Sports. "I want to be a part of something where winning a title is everybody’s mission. I was asking my team, ‘Is that what we’re really trying to do? What are we doing to show that’s what we really want?’ Those were my questions, and I presented them that way. Like, ‘What are we doing? How are we honestly saying we want to win it all? What steps are we taking?’ I just had a decision to make.”

    As of right now, Damian Lillard is sticking with the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be an interesting team to monitor this season because they didn't particularly make any game-changing moves. While many other teams like the Miami Heat became significantly better, the Blazers didn't make massive improvements. The future of the Blazers and Damian Lillard will certainly be something to watch.

