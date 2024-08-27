All Clippers

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reacts to Clippers Entering New Intuit Dome Arena

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers no longer share an arena

Joey Linn

Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss attends media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.
Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss attends media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers officially opened their brand new Intuit Dome arena on August 15th when Bruno Mars performed at the building’s first event. The team held a ribbon cutting ceremony with owner Steve Ballmer and other high ranking members of the organization in attendance.

While the Intuit Dome is significant for many reasons, one is the Clippers no longer sharing an arena with the Los Angeles Lakers. Having shared Staples Center/Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers for 25 seasons, the Clippers now have their own building which is unlike any in sports.

During a recent appearance on Petros and Money on AM 570, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was asked about the Clippers leaving Crypto.com Arena, and said not much changes for her organization.

“We moved in that building first,” Buss said. “Then the Clippers moved in, and now they’ve moved out. Nothing has really changed for us at all… I just didn’t realize like how long it was gonna take the rest of the league to realize that we had more home games. Because when we played (the Clippers) it was like we didn’t have to travel.”

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss
May 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss speaks before the reveal of the 2020 champions banner at Staples Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Some have interpreted this as slight shade from Buss, saying Lakers vs. Clippers games were always home games for the Lakers, although she did place emphasis on travel as opposed to the fan ratio.

There is no question that the Clippers getting their own arena is significant due to no longer sharing one with the Lakers, but there is much more that separates Intuit Dome from every other arena in the NBA.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

