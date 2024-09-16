Lakers Player Reacts to Brother Getting Drafted by Rival Clippers
It's very rare to see two NBA players play for the same city, but on opposing rival teams. One of the last times it happened was with the two Morris brothers, and now it's going to happen with Max Christie and Cam Christie.
During an interview with Jovan Buha with The Athletic, Lakers guard Max Christie opened up about his brother Cam getting drafted by the LA Clippers.
"That week was a phenomenal week for the Christie family," Max said. "I had signed my deal a couple of days later, and he got drafted, too. It was really good for our family. With him being on the Clippers, that's arguably the best-case scenario you could ever ask for. Especially, as two brothers, we're both playing in the same city, just for opposite teams."
One aspect about the relationship that Max is very excited for is to see his brother develop as a player. Max will be able to truly give pointers like a legitimate older brother both off, and on the court.
"So, it's really cool for me as the older brother to see him progress and kinda go through the things I went through, and how he's building his own path," Max said. "He's creating his own path and his own way, and it's cool. So, we're going to be together a lot this season when we're both at home."
When it comes to how similar the two brothers are to each other, Max believes his brother Cam shoots far more midrange jumpers than he does. Whereas Max is a three-point specialist.
"I think we're a little similar," Christie said. "He definitely lives in the midrange more than I do. I like the midrange, but that's his like bread and butter, that's his go-to. I think for me, when it comes to offense, three-point shooting is probably my trademark."
It remains to be seen if both Max and Cam Christie will be on the court on the same time when the Lakers and Clippers face each other, but if it does happen, both rest-assured both brothers will be living a dream.