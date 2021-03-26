NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Will Have Conversations With LA Clippers

Aldridge will be meeting with contenders now that he's been bought out.
LaMarcus Aldridge has been bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, and now it's open season for him.

According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports, Aldridge will have conversations with the: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets. Since Aldridge was not traded and had a buy out, he has the luxury to choose his next time.

Aldridge isn't quite the player he used to be, but he can still be a solid contributor. This season he's averaging: 13.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, on 46/36/84 shooting. Sources have told AllClippers that the Miami Heat are the favorite among those teams, but it doesn't seem to be stopping Aldridge from having meetings with all contenders.

It would be interesting to see how LaMarcus Aldridge would fit in with the Clippers rotation. He would likely play the backup four unless the Clippers decide to take Marcus Morris out of the starting lineup again. It would be hard to imagine the Clippers take Morris out of the starting lineup after he already volunteered to come off the bench.

Another potential buyout candidate to watch will be Andre Drummond. Chris Haynes also reports that Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Charlotte Hornets. Sources have told AllClippers that the Lakers will most likely be the favorites among those candidates as well. They could definitely use the help with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis out for an extended period of time.

