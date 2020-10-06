SI.com
Landry Shamet: 'I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life'

Farbod Esnaashari

Landry Shamet has finally broken his silence after the Clippers blew their 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

Weeks after the Clippers' elimination, Shamet posted for the first on Instagram since August 22; he talked about the ups and downs of his second season with the Clippers.

"I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life," Shamet said on Instagram. "What makes you think that’s gonna change now? My maturation continues. Year two in the books. Lots of ups and downs and I’m grateful for all of it. Appreciate everyone who’s been in my corner for the entirety of this crazy year that we’ve all had."

Shamet had a very up-and-down year with the Clippers this season. He didn't have the same production as last season, dealt with injury, and regressed even more during the playoffs. While he had some improvements defensively, Shamet was never quite the shooter he was last season. Unfortunately, Shamet never really had a solid spot in the rotation like he did last year as well.

Throughout the season, the Clippers very much had the image of the NBA's villain. All eyes were on them, and everyone wanted them to fail. The moment they did, NBA fans around the world celebrated. Landry Shamet, and the rest of the Clippers, need to use this as fuel for next season.

