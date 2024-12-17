Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Revealed by Clippers Coach
LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has begun ramping up his injury recovery, but he hasn't fully returned to the team yet.
Leonard has started practicing with the Clippers recently, but he still hasn't begun contact training. He's gone through numerous plays and defensive coverages with the team. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed the latest injury update on Leonard before the team's game against the Jazz on Monday night.
According to head coach Ty Lue, Leonard has been progressing well, but he's unsure if Leonard will travel on the road trip, while not ruling him out entirely. While it may not sound major, it's the first time that Lue has not ruled out Leonard entirely on a road trip.
Without Leonard playing a single game this season, the Clippers have overaccomplished with a record of 15-12. Their schedule is about to ramp up with games against the Dallas Mavericks twice, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Golden State Warriors. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers aren't favored to win any of those four upcoming games.
As Leonard ramps up his injury return, the excitement around his teammates like Norman Powell also grows.
"[Kawhi Leonard] coming back is gonna be huge for us," Powell said. "It's gonna take the pressure off James [Harden]. It's gonna take the pressure of me getting double-teamed, face-guarded, and boxed-and-one. Having to guard Kawhi, he draws double-teams, like you can't guard him one-on-one for the full course of a game
Kawhi Leonard hasn't been fully cleared for a return with the Clippers yet, but it's clear that he's on the path to a return soon.
