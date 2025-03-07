Latest Report on Jalen Brunson Injury Before Clippers-Knicks
On Thursday night as the New York Knicks faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jalen Brunson suffered a scary injury in overtime that had many fans concerned.
Brunson rolled his ankle in such a severe-looking way that many questioned how many weeks he'd be out for, and if he'd even return this season.
Fortunately, according to the latest report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Brunson avoided very serious damage on his ankle.
Via @SbondyNBA: "X-rays last night were negative on Jalen Brunson's ankle, league sources said."
Bondy did go on to add that according to sources, Brunson will be out against Friday night's game against the LA Clippers.
Via @SbondyNBA: "Not a surprise given how that ankle turn looked: Jalen Brunson has been ruled out of tonight's game against the Clippers, league sources said. It will be Brunson's second DNP of the season and first since Jan. 1."
While many Knicks fans are hoping for some kind of timetable, it may be too early for something like that to be provided. For now, it's looking like they should expect Brunson to be out against the LA Clippers on Friday night.
Even without Brunson, the Knicks should have more than enough firepower to take down a shorthanded Clippers team. LA recently lost 6 of their last 8 games and are still missing their leading scorer Norman Powell.
