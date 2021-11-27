LaVar Ball Wants LiAngelo Ball on the Clippers, Not The Lakers

It’s always interesting whenever LaVar Ball has the microphone. The father of LaMelo, LiAngelo, and Lonzo, has been in the news constantly since his sons were in high school. Both LaMelo and Lonzo are key pieces to their respective teams; however, LiAngelo has yet to stick with any NBA organization. His dad LaVar now has a new preferred home: the LA Clippers.

LaVar was stopped by TMZ over the weekend, and when asked about his son LiAngelo, LaVar said that “I brought them a superstar in the G-League and they don’t know what to do with him.” When asked where he’d like his son LiAngelo to end up, LaVar said, “I already said the Lakers, but then they got rid of Zo. Then I said Charlotte, ya’ll got him right in your back door… Now, I got a new destination. LA Clippers, here we go.”

LaVar then hopped in his car and left reporters with that final statement. In four showcase games with the Greensboro Swarm, LiAngelo averaged 9.3 PPG on 57.7% from the field and 50% from deep in 13.7 minutes per contest. While LaVar would have liked to see Charlotte call him up to the big squad and let him play with LaMelo, he now has his sights set on the LA Clippers.

