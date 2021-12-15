LeBron James and Other NBA Players React to Steph Curry Breaking NBA 3-Point Record

It is official, Stephen Curry is the 3-point king. The "Greatest Shooter of All-Time" title has been his for years, but he now finally has the all-time record to go along with it. During the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, Curry passed Ray Allen with his 2,974th career three.

The NBA world took time to congratulate Steph Curry on Twitter, with several current and former plays sending along their congratulations:

As the night goes on, several more players will certainly join in. With this being one of the most iconic moments in NBA history, the game stopped for several minutes as Steph was embraced by his teammates, family, and Ray Allen. Curry broke the record in 788 career games, 512 less than it took Ray Allen to set it. Steph also did it in 540 fewer three-point attempts.

After the celebration ended, and the game picked back up, LeBron James sent out this tweet of congratulations for Steph:

LeBron said previously that he would be one of the people who congratulated Steph publicly. The two NBA legends have had some great battles, with LeBron recently saying of Curry that "I wish I could be there to congratulate him. I’ll be one of the guys in our league that will congratulate him socially... Listen, I know Ray, I know the work that he put into it. And if there’s one guy he has to let pass his record, it being Steph, I know Ray is definitely grateful that it would be such a guy like that. Pretty cool accomplishment.”

This is one of those sports records that will be untouchable once Steph retires, which should make all fans feel thankful that they were able to witness such a legendary moment.

