    • December 4, 2021
    LeBron James Breaks Silence on Experience With COVID Protocols
    LeBron James Breaks Silence on Experience With COVID Protocols

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on returning from the league's health and safety protocols
    After initially believing he would miss Friday night's game against the LA Clippers, Lakers star LeBron James was able to clear the league's health and safety protocols and make his return. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that LeBron had multiple rounds of negative tests after returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, and it appeared that the initial positive test was ultimately an inconclusive result.

    When asked after the loss to the Clippers about his feelings on the situation, LeBron said, "I never ever felt sick at all. I know you can be asymptomatic... but I just thought it was handled very poorly. It all came to light with the second test, and being able to get cleared was a breath of fresh air, not only for myself, but for my family and my friends."

    LeBron added that it's unfortunate how a false positive sends a player straight into isolation, but he emphasized that he and his teammates have remained consistent with the league's testing policy despite their frustration with the process at times.

    After falling to the Clippers on Friday night, the Lakers are now an even .500 on the season, and sit in sole possession of the Western Conference's 7th-seed. With the win, the Clippers surpassed the Lakers in the standings, and currently lead them by half a game.

