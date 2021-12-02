Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LeBron James Clears Protocols, Will Play Against Clippers
    Publish date:

    LeBron James Clears Protocols, Will Play Against Clippers

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out of healthy and safety protocols, and is ready to play against the Clippers
    Author:

    USA TODAY

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out of healthy and safety protocols, and is ready to play against the Clippers

    After an unexpected development, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has exited the league's health and safety protocols. After returning two negative tests, LeBron is now cleared to play in Friday's matchup against the LA Clippers.

    The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that LeBron has had multiple rounds of negative tests since returning to Los Angeles Tuesday evening, and it appears that the initial positive test was ultimately an inconclusive result. This comes just days after the initial report that LeBron would miss several games.

    ESPN announced on Thursday morning that Friday's game between the Clippers and Lakers had been removed from the network, and was being replaced by the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns rematch. This was of course before this recent news, and was accounting for the expected absences of both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

    Read More

    With LeBron available, he will join his co-stars in a matchup with a Clippers team that will be without Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum. Due to injuries, neither the Clippers or Lakers are anywhere near where they expect to be in the standings. Just a half-game separates the two teams, with the Lakers at 12-11, and the Clippers at an even 11-11.

    While early in the season, this is an important matchup for both teams. The Western Conference is more congested than ever, and both the Clippers and Lakers expect to be atop the standings when fully healthy. While that has yet to be a reality for either team, this is a step in the right direction for the Lakers.

    LeBron James Expected to Miss Several Games, Including Matchup With Clippers

    Paul George Reacts to Steph Curry's Dominant Performance

    LaVar Ball Wants LiAngelo Ball on the Clippers, Not The Lakers 

    cd2d7d84-bae0-4111-bbab-020bcf0c933a-2020-03-08_LeBron
    News

    LeBron James Clears Protocols, Will Play Against Clippers

    28 seconds ago
    lebron-kawhi-lakers-clippers
    News

    ESPN Removing Clippers and Lakers Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17270585_168390270_lowres
    News

    The Clippers Remain Optimistic During Losing Stretch

    9 hours ago
    3000
    News

    Three-Straight Losses: LA Clippers Fall 124-115 to Sacramento Kings

    17 hours ago
    90
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Dec 1, 2021
    Clippers-Warriors-Basketball
    News

    Shaquille O'Neal: Steph Curry is the 'Clear Favorite For MVP'

    Nov 30, 2021
    lebron-kawhi-lakers-clippers
    News

    LeBron James Expected to Miss Several Games, Including Matchup With Clippers

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17259122_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Says Clippers Not in 'Panic' Mode After Losing 5 Out of Last 7 Games

    Nov 30, 2021