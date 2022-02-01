Skip to main content
Report: LeBron James Could be Out Against Clippers

LeBron James will be out on Wednesday and potentially more games.

It's been a really rough year for both Los Angeles teams. Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had many opportunities to play with a full squad, with the Clippers having more unfortunate luck on that end. It looks like the Lakers won't have LeBron James for a bit longer than expected.

According to Shams Charania, LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in his knee. He also didn't participate in practice today. The next team that the Lakers face after the Blazers would be the Clippers on Thursday, so if LeBron were to miss a few more games, that would include the Clippers.

Thursday's game between the Lakers and Clippers could shape up to be an incredibly important one. Both teams are incredibly close in the standings, trying to escape the play-in. On the chance that these teams do make the play-in, the separation between them is so close that it could literally determine making the 8th or 9th seed. That difference sounds minor, but it changes how many chances a team gets to make the playoffs during the play-in. The 8th seed would only need to potentially win one game, while the 9th seed would have to win two.

The Lakers and Clippers face off on Thursday, February 3, at 7:00 pm PST.

