LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Other NBA Players React to Steph Curry's Performance Against Clippers

After shooting just 5/21 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry started on fire against the LA Clippers on Thursday night. His offensive explosion had the NBA world buzzing all night.

Steph Curry started off the game perfect from the field, scoring 25 points on 100% shooting in the first quarter. With this start to the game, Steph became the first player to score 25 points on 100% shooting in a quarter since last season, when he also did it against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before then, Klay Thompson in 2015 was the last player to achieve the feat.

After Steph's first quarter explosion, the NBA world took to Twitter to share their reactions. LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Beverley shared these tweets in the first quarter:

While LeBron and Lillard were in admiration, Beverley seemed frustrated that he was no longer out there to help his former team slow down Steph Curry. While nobody can stop him entirely, Beverley actually did a very good job against him last season. In the 79 possessions Beverley guarded Curry last season, Steph shot just 26.3% from the field.

After Steph's first quarter performance helped the Warriors gather a 17-point lead, the Clippers came storming back with a 25-5 run in the second quarter to take a lead into halftime. After surrendering their early lead, the Warriors were able to recover and beat the Clippers 115-113. This was largely due to Steph Curry going nuclear once again in the 4th quarter, and finishing with 45 points and 10 rebounds on 16/25 from the field and 8/13 from deep.

