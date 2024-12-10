LeBron James’ Ex-Coach Reveals Phone Call After Disrespectful Lakers Offer
Clippers head coach Ty Lue and LeBron James have a very deep connection. So much so, that when the Lakers gave Lue a very low-ball head coaching offer, it downright upset James and caused him to go to bat for Lue in 2019.
During the newest episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show, Lue revealed a story of LeBron calling him after a disrespectful offer from the Lakers. The offer that the Lakers gave was only three years, for less pay, and he had to have his coaching staff picked by the Lakers.
"I don't think they had the same respect for me as I felt they should," Lue said of the Lakers. "They offered me the job on a three-year basis and they wanted to pick my coaching staff, and I just wasn't going to do that. For me to be a championship coach, to take a three-year deal when everyone else is getting five-year deals, and more money, and then you wanna pick my staff as well? I just thought that was a slap in the face."
Lue then revealed that once LeBron heard of the lowball offer, he gave Lue a call and tried stepping in. It wasn't just LeBron that stepped in, but also Rich Paul.
"He called me twice," Lue said. "He called me, 'What do I have to do? I said, 'No, I want them to respect me. I don't want to have to go to you to get my deal done; if they don't respect me like I should be respected, then it's okay. He wasn't pissed off; he wasn't mad about it, but he and Rich Paul both stepped in and said, 'What are we going to do to get it done?' I didn't like the way it was handled."
It's no secret that LeBron James has had his frustrations with the Lakers organization over their current state of affairs. Some of it has been his fault, but some of it has been due to the frugal nature of the Lakers organization. Stories like these, reveal the curtain in a big way.
