LeBron James' Honest Statement on Kawhi Leonard Missing Olympics

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not compete in the Paris Olympics

Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced on Wednesday morning by Team USA Basketball that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard would not compete in the Paris Olympics after going through training camp with the team. Team USA made the following statement on the decision:

"Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris."

Leonard missed the last nine regular season games of the 2023-24 NBA season, and was limited to just two playoff games in the Clippers' opening round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. While it seemed Leonard would be good to go for the Olympics, he was ruled out Wednesday morning.

Speaking with reporters after USA's exhibition win over Canada, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was asked about Leonard, saying, "Obviously it was a decision that was mutual, I believe, between Kawhi and USA Basketball. We was definitely looking forward to it. At the end of the day, he's still a brother of ours. He went through training camp with us, he's still a brother of ours. More important, we just wish him the best and that’s all that matters."

It is certainly unfortunate that Leonard will not be in Paris with Team USA, but it seems this was a decision that was made collectively.

