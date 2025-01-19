LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Los Angeles Clippers at the Induit Dome in Inglewood. The franchises shared a building at the Crypto.com Arena from 1999 to 2024 until the Clippers moved to their $2 billion building at the start of the season. Both teams are looking to find some stability on the injury front.
Stars like Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden have missed time this season for both the Lakers and Clippers. The L.A. teams are in the middle of the conference standings, with a few weeks until the All-Star break. An injury report was released ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Lakers star LeBron James is probable to play against the Clippers, with Los Angeles revealing his injury management won't prevent him from missing the game. The 40-year-old forward has missed three games this season as the ageless wonder is averaging nearly 35 minutes a game for the 22-17 Lakers. James' production is still elite for his age, at 23.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.
The NBA's All-Time leading scorer's presence is needed on Sunday, considering the Lakers could be without several frontcourt players against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with calf soreness. He sat out Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Backup center Jaxson Hayes is also questionable, and Christian Wood is again out with a left knee injury.
If those players cannot go, James will be asked to play more in the interior against the Clippers on Sunday. The 22-year veteran has been accustomed to playing multiple positions over his storied career. Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PST.
