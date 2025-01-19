All Clippers

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James on the injury report against the LA Clippers

Terry Kimble

Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Los Angeles Clippers at the Induit Dome in Inglewood. The franchises shared a building at the Crypto.com Arena from 1999 to 2024 until the Clippers moved to their $2 billion building at the start of the season. Both teams are looking to find some stability on the injury front.

Stars like Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden have missed time this season for both the Lakers and Clippers. The L.A. teams are in the middle of the conference standings, with a few weeks until the All-Star break. An injury report was released ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Lakers star LeBron James is probable to play against the Clippers, with Los Angeles revealing his injury management won't prevent him from missing the game. The 40-year-old forward has missed three games this season as the ageless wonder is averaging nearly 35 minutes a game for the 22-17 Lakers. James' production is still elite for his age, at 23.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The NBA's All-Time leading scorer's presence is needed on Sunday, considering the Lakers could be without several frontcourt players against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with calf soreness. He sat out Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Backup center Jaxson Hayes is also questionable, and Christian Wood is again out with a left knee injury.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James
Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk on a pass from guard Austin Reaves (15) as Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) looks on in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If those players cannot go, James will be asked to play more in the interior against the Clippers on Sunday. The 22-year veteran has been accustomed to playing multiple positions over his storied career. Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PST.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Credentialed NBA Media member covering the New Orleans Pelicans since 2018. Started covering the team with Fansided before continuing my Pelicans coverage on SB Nation. In 2022 helped jumpstart Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation coverage of the team and have continued covering them for Pelicans on SI

Home/News