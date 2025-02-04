LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
No matter what year it is, it always feels a little extra special when the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the LA Clippers. With both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard on the opposing sides, it just adds a new layer to an already existing rivalry.
The games when LeBron doesn't play though, have much less excitement. Fortunately, there should be a decent chance that he plays against the Clippers on Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable against the LA Clippers due to left foot injury management.
While LeBron has been dealing with injuries this season, one would have to imagine that he's definitely playing against the LA Clippers on Tuesday. LeBron has not missed a game for the Lakers since December 28 against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers are not on a back-to-back either, so he won't be resting for one.
Through 44 games this season, LeBron has averaged 24.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 7.6 rebounds on 51/38/77 shooting from the field. While the numbers are down from LeBron's career averages, they're still insane numbers for a 40-year-old player. LeBron will be playing without Luka Doncic on Tuesday, so he and Austin Reaves will have to shoulder the offensive load.
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the LA Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
