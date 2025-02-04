All Clippers

LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James on the injury report against the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

No matter what year it is, it always feels a little extra special when the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the LA Clippers. With both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard on the opposing sides, it just adds a new layer to an already existing rivalry.

The games when LeBron doesn't play though, have much less excitement. Fortunately, there should be a decent chance that he plays against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable against the LA Clippers due to left foot injury management.

While LeBron has been dealing with injuries this season, one would have to imagine that he's definitely playing against the LA Clippers on Tuesday. LeBron has not missed a game for the Lakers since December 28 against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers are not on a back-to-back either, so he won't be resting for one.

Through 44 games this season, LeBron has averaged 24.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 7.6 rebounds on 51/38/77 shooting from the field. While the numbers are down from LeBron's career averages, they're still insane numbers for a 40-year-old player. LeBron will be playing without Luka Doncic on Tuesday, so he and Austin Reaves will have to shoulder the offensive load.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the LA Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement

Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest James Harden Statement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News