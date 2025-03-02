LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
For years, LeBron James struggled to beat the LA Clippers while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
In fact, until last season, James was winless against his former head coach Ty Lue, as the Clippers had an 11-game winning streak over the Lakers.
Those days are over now. Especially, with Luka Doncic joining Lebron on the Los Angeles Lakers. Friday night's matchup between the Lakers and Clippers proved that, and Sunday night's rematch has the chance to do the same.
LeBron was listed as questionable on Friday night, and the situation will be the same on Sunday night's rematch. The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James as questionable against the LA Clippers due to left foot injury management.
Even though LeBron is being listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision, fans should expect him to play since the Lakers aren't on the second night of a back-to-back and he isn't actually injured.
On Friday night against the Clippers, LeBron put up 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists on 57/29/67 shooting from the field. With the Clippers consistently going small with their bench unit, LeBron and the Lakers were able to dismantle them on the boards. It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers and Ty Lue counter that on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night.
