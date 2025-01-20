LeBron James Makes Honest James Harden Statement After Lakers-Clippers
The LA Clippers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome on Sunday night in the first meeting between these two teams this season. Picking up the win, the Clippers moved to 13-3 against their Los Angeles rivals since Ty Lue took over as head coach in 2020.
This game featured plenty of all-time great players, as all four of Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, James Harden, and Anthony Davis suited up. James led all scorers with 25 points, but it was Harden who came away with the win, tallying 21 points and 12 assists.
Speaking with reporters after the game, James was asked about the Clippers star.
“Simply just a great player who loves to play the game," James said. "Plays at his own pace. Has won every stop that he’s been at… OKC I played against him when he was super young… Went off to Houston and we know what he did down there. Went to Philly and played some great ball. And here playing great ball."
James added, "He’s just a guy who’s a selfless guy, go out there and just plays the game. He’s been able to reinvent himself. At one point he was giving guys 50-point triple-doubles. 60-point triple-doubles. He just plays the game the right way.”
This win was the Clippers’ fourth-straight, as they improved to 24-17 on the season. The loss dropped the Lakers to 22-18.
